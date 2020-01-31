Northwestern Cor Shares Up 8.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NWE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE) on November 22nd, 2019 at $70.91. In approximately 2 months, Northwestern Cor has returned 8.43% as of today's recent price of $76.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northwestern Cor have traded between a low of $61.26 and a high of $77.32 and are now at $76.88, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.80% higher over the past week, respectively.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest serving customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

