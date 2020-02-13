Northwestern Cor Has Returned 9.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NWE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE) on November 22nd, 2019 at $70.91. In approximately 3 months, Northwestern Cor has returned 9.24% as of today's recent price of $77.46.

Over the past year, Northwestern Cor has traded in a range of $64.66 to $78.11 and is now at $77.32, 20% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest serving customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Northwestern Cor shares.

Log in and add Northwestern Cor (NWE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.