Northwest Nat Gs Shares Up 8.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NWN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN) on December 12th, 2019 at $69.56. In approximately 2 months, Northwest Nat Gs has returned 8.25% as of today's recent price of $75.30.

Over the past year, Northwest Nat Gs has traded in a range of $59.63 to $76.37 and is now at $75.30, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.77% higher over the past week, respectively.

Northwest Natural Gas Company distributes natural gas to customers in western Oregon, as well as portions of Washington. The Company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Northwest Natural Gas supplies many of its non-core customers through gas transportation service, delivering gas purchased by these customers directly from suppliers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Northwest Nat Gs shares.

Log in and add Northwest Nat Gs (NWN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.