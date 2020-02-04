Northwest Bancsh Shares Down 29.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NWBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northwest Bancsh (NASDAQ:NWBI) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.50. In approximately 1 month, Northwest Bancsh has returned 28.97% as of today's recent price of $11.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northwest Bancsh have traded between a low of $9.92 and a high of $17.76 and are now at $11.01, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit and savings accounts, loans, cash management services, and mobile banking.

