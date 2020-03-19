Northwest Bancsh Shares Down 24.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NWBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northwest Bancsh (NASDAQ:NWBI) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.50. In approximately 3 weeks, Northwest Bancsh has returned 24.26% as of today's recent price of $11.74.

Northwest Bancsh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.76 and a 52-week low of $10.44 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $11.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit and savings accounts, loans, cash management services, and mobile banking.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Northwest Bancsh.

