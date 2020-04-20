Northwest Bancsh Down 35.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NWBI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northwest Bancsh (NASDAQ:NWBI) on February 24th, 2020 at $15.50. In approximately 2 months, Northwest Bancsh has returned 35.23% as of today's recent price of $10.04.

Over the past year, Northwest Bancsh has traded in a range of $9.55 to $17.76 and is now at $10.04, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.03% lower and 3.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including deposit and savings accounts, loans, cash management services, and mobile banking.

