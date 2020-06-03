Northstar Realty Up 0.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northstar Realty (NYSE:NRE) on July 10th, 2019 at $17.02. In approximately 8 months, Northstar Realty has returned 0.03% as of today's recent price of $17.02.

Over the past year, Northstar Realty has traded in a range of $15.24 to $18.44 and is now at $17.02, 12% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investments in office properties and other types of commercial real estate located throughout Europe and North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Northstar Realty shares.

