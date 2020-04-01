Northstar Realty Up 0.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northstar Realty (NYSE:NRE) on July 10th, 2019 at $17.02. In approximately 6 months, Northstar Realty has returned 0.03% as of today's recent price of $17.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Northstar Realty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $18.44 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investments in office properties and other types of commercial real estate located throughout Europe and North America.

