Northrop Grumman Up 2.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NOC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) on January 3rd, 2020 at $371.00. In approximately 4 weeks, Northrop Grumman has returned 2.94% as of today's recent price of $381.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northrop Grumman have traded between a low of $263.29 and a high of $385.01 and are now at $381.89, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides systems, products, and solutions in aerospace, electronics, information systems, and technical services. Northrop Grumman serves government and commercial customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Northrop Grumman shares.

