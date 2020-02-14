Norfolk Southern Up 7.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on January 7th, 2020 at $196.43. In approximately 1 month, Norfolk Southern has returned 7.16% as of today's recent price of $210.49.

Norfolk Southern share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $219.88 and a 52-week low of $166.57 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $210.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation provides rail transportation services. The Company transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. Norfolk Southern also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports

