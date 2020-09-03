Nordstrom Inc Shares Down 22.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (JWN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) on January 31st, 2020 at $37.59. In approximately 1 month, Nordstrom Inc has returned 22.75% as of today's recent price of $29.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordstrom Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.01 and a high of $46.93 and are now at $29.04, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nordstrom Inc.

