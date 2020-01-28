Nordson Corp Up 16.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NDSN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) on October 21st, 2019 at $147.86. In approximately 3 months, Nordson Corp has returned 16.36% as of today's recent price of $172.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordson Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $123.80 and a high of $173.77 and are now at $173.38, 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets systems that apply adhesives, sealants, and coatings to consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The Company's products include customized electronic controls for the precise application and curing of materials to meet customers' requirements. Nordson operates around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nordson Corp shares.

Log in and add Nordson Corp (NDSN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.