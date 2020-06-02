Noodles & Co Shares Up 21.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NDLS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) on January 15th, 2020 at $6.53. In approximately 3 weeks, Noodles & Co has returned 21.90% as of today's recent price of $7.96.

Noodles & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.04 and a 52-week low of $4.45 and are now trading 79% above that low price at $7.96 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Noodles & Company operates a chain of restaurants. The Company offers noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs, and beverages. Noodles serves customers in the United States.

