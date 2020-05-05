Noodles & Co Shares Up 1.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NDLS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) on April 9th, 2020 at $5.24. In approximately 4 weeks, Noodles & Co has returned 1.72% as of today's recent price of $5.33.

Over the past year, Noodles & Co has traded in a range of $3.14 to $9.06 and is now at $5.27, 68% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Noodles & Company operates a chain of restaurants. The Company offers noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs, and beverages. Noodles serves customers in the United States.

