Noodles & Co Shares Up 10.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NDLS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) on January 15th, 2020 at $6.53. In approximately 2 weeks, Noodles & Co has returned 9.95% as of today's recent price of $7.18.

Noodles & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.04 and a 52-week low of $4.45 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $7.23 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 1.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

Noodles & Company operates a chain of restaurants. The Company offers noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs, and beverages. Noodles serves customers in the United States.

