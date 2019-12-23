Nmi Holdings I-A Shares Up 22.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NMIH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) on August 9th, 2019 at $27.62. In approximately 5 months, Nmi Holdings I-A has returned 22.01% as of today's recent price of $33.70.

Nmi Holdings I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.79 and a 52-week low of $15.62 and are now trading 116% above that low price at $33.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

NMI Holdings, Inc. was created to build a private mortgage insurer delivering high quality customer service and strong investor results. The Company intends to offer mortgage insurance on a national basis after receipt of the requisite approval from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

