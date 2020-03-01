Nmi Holdings I-A Shares Up 20.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NMIH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) on August 9th, 2019 at $27.62. In approximately 5 months, Nmi Holdings I-A has returned 20.02% as of today's recent price of $33.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have traded between a low of $17.38 and a high of $35.79 and are now at $33.15, which is 91% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

NMI Holdings, Inc. was created to build a private mortgage insurer delivering high quality customer service and strong investor results. The Company intends to offer mortgage insurance on a national basis after receipt of the requisite approval from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

