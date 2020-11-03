Nike Inc -Cl B Has Returned 8.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NKE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) on February 24th, 2020 at $96.16. In approximately 2 weeks, Nike Inc -Cl B has returned 8.66% as of today's recent price of $87.83.

Over the past year, Nike Inc -Cl B has traded in a range of $77.07 to $105.62 and is now at $87.83, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

NIKE, Inc. designs, develops, and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products worldwide to retail stores, through its own stores, subsidiaries, and distributors.

