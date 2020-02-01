Nike Inc -Cl B Has Returned 8.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) on November 18th, 2019 at $93.59. In approximately 1 month, Nike Inc -Cl B has returned 8.25% as of today's recent price of $101.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.21 and a high of $101.61 and are now at $101.31, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

NIKE, Inc. designs, develops, and markets athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products for men, women, and children. The Company sells its products worldwide to retail stores, through its own stores, subsidiaries, and distributors.

