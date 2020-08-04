Nic Inc Has Returned 21.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (EGOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) on March 19th, 2020 at $19.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Nic Inc has returned 21.48% as of today's recent price of $23.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nic Inc have traded between a low of $15.45 and a high of $25.90 and are now at $23.92, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

NIC, Inc. provides eGovernment services that helps governments use the Internet to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The Company enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

