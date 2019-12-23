Nic Inc Up 29.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (EGOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) on July 19th, 2019 at $17.20. In approximately 5 months, Nic Inc has returned 29.53% as of today's recent price of $22.28.

Nic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.90 and a 52-week low of $15.45 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $22.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

NIC, Inc. provides eGovernment services that helps governments use the Internet to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The Company enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

