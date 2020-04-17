SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) on March 31st, 2020 at $15.98. In approximately 2 weeks, National General has returned 0.81% as of today's recent price of $16.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of National General have traded between a low of $11.82 and a high of $25.39 and are now at $16.11, which is 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance company. The Company provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, health insurance, and other niche insurance products.

