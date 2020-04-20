Nextera Energy Shares Up 17.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NEE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) on March 25th, 2020 at $207.66. In approximately 4 weeks, Nextera Energy has returned 17.02% as of today's recent price of $243.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Nextera Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $174.80 and a high of $283.35 and are now at $243.00, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services. The Company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy also operates multiple commercial nuclear power units.

