Nexstar Media-A Down 52.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NXST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) on February 24th, 2020 at $117.88. In approximately 1 month, Nexstar Media-A has returned 52.25% as of today's recent price of $56.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Nexstar Media-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.37 and a high of $133.25 and are now at $56.29, 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations in medium using traditional media, e-media digital, and mobile media platforms. Nexstar Media Group offers its services in the central east part of the United States.

