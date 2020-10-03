Nexstar Media-A Down 24.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NXST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) on February 24th, 2020 at $117.88. In approximately 2 weeks, Nexstar Media-A has returned 24.62% as of today's recent price of $88.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nexstar Media-A have traded between the current low of $84.73 and a high of $133.25 and are now at $86.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations in medium using traditional media, e-media digital, and mobile media platforms. Nexstar Media Group offers its services in the central east part of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nexstar Media-A.

Log in and add Nexstar Media-A (NXST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.