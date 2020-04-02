Nexpoint Resi Shares Up 7.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NXRT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT) on January 6th, 2020 at $46.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Nexpoint Resi has returned 7.06% as of today's recent price of $49.28.

Over the past year, Nexpoint Resi has traded in a range of $34.28 to $50.67 and is now at $49.28, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, and operates middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

