Nexpoint Resi Has Returned 50.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NXRT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT) on February 26th, 2020 at $48.73. In approximately 4 weeks, Nexpoint Resi has returned 50.85% as of today's recent price of $23.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Nexpoint Resi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.38 and a high of $52.87 and are now at $23.95, 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, and operates middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nexpoint Resi.

Log in and add Nexpoint Resi (NXRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.