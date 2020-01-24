Newpark Resource Shares Down 22.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Newpark Resource (NYSE:NR) on October 15th, 2019 at $6.82. In approximately 3 months, Newpark Resource has returned 22.82% as of today's recent price of $5.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newpark Resource have traded between the current low of $4.99 and a high of $9.68 and are now at $5.26. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides environmental services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the Gulf Coast market. The Company offers processing and disposal of oilfield exploration and production waste and drilling fluids, along with associated engineering and technical services, and fluids processing and recycling services at the rig site.

