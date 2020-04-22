Newlink Genetics Up 3.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NLNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newlink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) on March 19th, 2020 at $8.10. In approximately 1 month, Newlink Genetics has returned 3.21% as of today's recent price of $8.36.

Newlink Genetics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.24 and a 52-week low of $0.82 and are now trading 920% above that low price at $8.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NewLink Genetics Corporation as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel immuno-oncology products to helps cancer patients. NewLink Genetics operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Newlink Genetics shares.

Log in and add Newlink Genetics (NLNK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.