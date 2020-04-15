Newfield Explora Up 1.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NFX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newfield Explora (NYSE:NFX) on February 13th, 2019 at $16.77. In approximately 14 months, Newfield Explora has returned 1.82% as of today's recent price of $17.07.

In the past 52 weeks, Newfield Explora share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.95 and a high of $17.13 and are now at $17.07, 187% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company's domestic areas of operation include the Mid-Continent, the Rocky Mountains. Newfield has international operations in China.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Newfield Explora shares.

Log in and add Newfield Explora (NFX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.