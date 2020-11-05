New Resident Has Returned 35.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NRZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) on April 8th, 2020 at $4.70. In approximately 1 month, New Resident has returned 35.68% as of today's recent price of $6.37.

Over the past year, New Resident has traded in a range of $2.91 to $17.66 and is now at $6.37, 119% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a public real estate investment trust focused on investing in the residential housing sector. The Company makes investments in residential mortgage related assets, such as excess mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage backed securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of New Resident shares.

Log in and add New Resident (NRZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.