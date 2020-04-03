New Relic Inc Down 16.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NEWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) on February 6th, 2020 at $64.21. In approximately 4 weeks, New Relic Inc has returned 16.30% as of today's recent price of $53.74.

Over the past year, New Relic Inc has traded in a range of $50.00 to $109.00 and is now at $53.74, 7% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

New Relic, Inc. provides cloud based application performance management solutions for cloud and data center applications. The Company offers a solution including real user, application, and availability monitoring features that enable developers and operations teams to manage web application performance in real-time. New Relic serves customers in the United States.

