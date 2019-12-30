New Media Invest Shares Down 30.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NEWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Media Invest (NYSE:NEWM) on August 6th, 2019 at $9.00. In approximately 5 months, New Media Invest has returned 30.33% as of today's recent price of $6.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New Media Invest have traded between a low of $5.85 and a high of $14.11 and are now at $6.27, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

New Media Investment Group, Inc. operates as an online advertising and digital marketing company. The Company provides advertising services in local newspapers/shoppers/yellow pages. New Media Investment Group serves customers in the United Stated.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of New Media Invest.

Log in and add New Media Invest (NEWM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.