New Media Invest Down 31.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NEWM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Media Invest (NYSE:NEWM) on August 6th, 2019 at $9.00. In approximately 5 months, New Media Invest has returned 31.11% as of today's recent price of $6.20.

In the past 52 weeks, New Media Invest share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.85 and a high of $14.11 and are now at $6.20, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

New Media Investment Group, Inc. operates as an online advertising and digital marketing company. The Company provides advertising services in local newspapers/shoppers/yellow pages. New Media Investment Group serves customers in the United Stated.

