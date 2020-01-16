Nevro Corp Up 36.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NVRO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on October 28th, 2019 at $86.40. In approximately 3 months, Nevro Corp has returned 36.89% as of today's recent price of $118.27.

Nevro Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.74 and a 52-week low of $38.40 and are now trading 208% above that low price at $118.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

Nevro Corporation is a medical device company focused on providing products for patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. The Company develops and commercializes a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic pain.

