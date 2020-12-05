Neurocrine Biosc Up 37.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NBIX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neurocrine Biosc (NASDAQ:NBIX) on March 24th, 2020 at $83.75. In approximately 2 months, Neurocrine Biosc has returned 37.38% as of today's recent price of $115.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Neurocrine Biosc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.14 and a high of $119.65 and are now at $115.05, 59% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The Company is developing therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, alzheimer's disease, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity, and diabetes.

