Netscout Systems Up 4.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NTCT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) on October 31st, 2019 at $25.11. In approximately 3 months, Netscout Systems has returned 4.50% as of today's recent price of $26.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netscout Systems have traded between a low of $20.94 and a high of $30.30 and are now at $26.24, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NetScout Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports a family of products that enable businesses and service providers to manage the performance of computer networks and business software applications. The Company's application flow management solution consists of data collection devices and analysis and presentation software.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Netscout Systems shares.

Log in and add Netscout Systems (NTCT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.