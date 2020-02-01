Netgear Inc Has Returned 9.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NTGR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) on October 24th, 2019 at $27.05. In approximately 2 months, Netgear Inc has returned 9.23% as of today's recent price of $24.55.

Netgear Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.01 and a 52-week low of $23.69 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $24.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

NETGEAR, Inc. provides networking products designed for small businesses and homes. The Company offers suite of products enables small businesses and homes to share Internet access, peripherals, digital content, and applications among multiple personal computers and other Internet-enabled devices. NETGEAR markets and sells its products through distributors to a network of resellers.

