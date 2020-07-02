Netgear Inc Down 7.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NTGR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) on October 24th, 2019 at $27.05. In approximately 4 months, Netgear Inc has returned 7.19% as of today's recent price of $25.10.

Over the past year, Netgear Inc has traded in a range of $23.69 to $40.67 and is now at $24.89, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NETGEAR, Inc. provides networking products designed for small businesses and homes. The Company offers suite of products enables small businesses and homes to share Internet access, peripherals, digital content, and applications among multiple personal computers and other Internet-enabled devices. NETGEAR markets and sells its products through distributors to a network of resellers.

