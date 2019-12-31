Netflix Inc Has Returned 6.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NFLX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) on October 17th, 2019 at $304.50. In approximately 3 months, Netflix Inc has returned 6.30% as of today's recent price of $323.67.

Netflix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $385.99 and a 52-week low of $252.16 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $323.67 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Netflix Inc. is an Internet subscription service for watching television shows and movies. Subscribers can instantly watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices and in the United States, subscribers can receive standard definition DVDs and Blu-ray Discs delivered to their homes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Netflix Inc shares.

Log in and add Netflix Inc (NFLX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.