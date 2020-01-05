Netapp Inc Shares Up -3.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NTAP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) on April 9th, 2020 at $42.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Netapp Inc has returned 3.20% as of today's recent price of $41.24.

Over the past year, Netapp Inc has traded in a range of $34.66 to $73.69 and is now at $41.24, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

