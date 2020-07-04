Netapp Inc Down 21.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NTAP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) on February 24th, 2020 at $50.32. In approximately 1 month, Netapp Inc has returned 21.30% as of today's recent price of $39.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netapp Inc have traded between a low of $34.66 and a high of $78.35 and are now at $39.60, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 4.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

