Neophotonics Cor Shares Up 88.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NPTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) on July 1st, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 7 months, Neophotonics Cor has returned 88.06% as of today's recent price of $8.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neophotonics Cor have traded between a low of $3.36 and a high of $9.46 and are now at $9.02, which is 168% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation designs, manufacturers, and markets standard and semi custom planar light wave circuits for metro access and other advanced optical communications platforms.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neophotonics Cor shares.

Log in and add Neophotonics Cor (NPTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.