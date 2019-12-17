Neophotonics Cor Shares Up 73.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NPTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) on July 1st, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 6 months, Neophotonics Cor has returned 73.40% as of today's recent price of $8.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Neophotonics Cor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.36 and a high of $8.73 and are now at $8.11, 141% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 1.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

NeoPhotonics Corporation designs, manufacturers, and markets standard and semi custom planar light wave circuits for metro access and other advanced optical communications platforms.

