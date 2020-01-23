Neogenomics Inc Shares Up 45.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NEO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) on October 29th, 2019 at $22.57. In approximately 3 months, Neogenomics Inc has returned 45.71% as of today's recent price of $32.88.

Neogenomics Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.21 and a 52-week low of $15.56 and are now trading 111% above that low price at $32.88 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of clinical laboratories that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing services. The Company's services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situhybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, morphology, anatomic pathology, and molecular genetic testing. NeoGenomics serves pathologists, oncologists, urologists, and hospitals.

