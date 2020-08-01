Neogenomics Inc Has Returned 29.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NEO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) on October 29th, 2019 at $22.57. In approximately 2 months, Neogenomics Inc has returned 29.58% as of today's recent price of $29.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Neogenomics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.55 and a high of $30.00 and are now at $29.24, 133% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of clinical laboratories that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing services. The Company's services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situhybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, morphology, anatomic pathology, and molecular genetic testing. NeoGenomics serves pathologists, oncologists, urologists, and hospitals.

