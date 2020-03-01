Neff Corp-Cl A Shares Up 33.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NEFF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neff Corp-Cl A (:NEFF) on July 7th, 2017 at $18.80. In approximately 30 months, Neff Corp-Cl A has returned 32.98% as of today's recent price of $25.00.

Neff Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $25.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Neff Corporation rents construction and industrial equipment. The Company offers earthmoving, material handling, trucks, air compressors, welders, generators, and pumps. Neff distributes its products throughout the United States.

