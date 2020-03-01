MySmarTrend
Neff Corp-Cl A Shares Up 33.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NEFF)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 1:09am
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neff Corp-Cl A (:NEFF) on July 7th, 2017 at $18.80. In approximately 30 months, Neff Corp-Cl A has returned 32.98% as of today's recent price of $25.00.

Neff Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $25.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Neff Corporation rents construction and industrial equipment. The Company offers earthmoving, material handling, trucks, air compressors, welders, generators, and pumps. Neff distributes its products throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neff Corp-Cl A shares.

