Neenah Paper Inc Up 19.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neenah Paper Inc (NYSE:NP) on March 31st, 2020 at $41.95. In approximately 1 month, Neenah Paper Inc has returned 19.83% as of today's recent price of $50.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neenah Paper Inc have traded between a low of $33.44 and a high of $77.55 and are now at $50.27, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 3.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Neenah Paper, Inc. is a global manufacturer of premium, performance-based papers, and specialty products used in a variety of applications. The Company has manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany.

