Ncr Corp Down 49.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NCR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) on February 12th, 2020 at $33.40. In approximately 1 month, Ncr Corp has returned 49.77% as of today's recent price of $16.78.

Over the past year, Ncr Corphas traded in a range of $15.97 to $35.87 and are now at $16.77. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

