Nci Inc-A Has Returned 42.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NCIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nci Inc-A (:NCIT) on April 20th, 2017 at $14.05. In approximately 35 months, Nci Inc-A has returned 42.35% as of today's recent price of $20.00.

Nci Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.40 and a 52-week low of $10.97 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $20.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NCI, Inc. provides IT services. The Company designs, installs, and maintains information technology systems and networks for government agencies. NCI offers network engineering, information assurance, systems development and integration, and enterprise systems management services. NCI serves customers worldwide.

